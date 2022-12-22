Kalispell Salvation Army works to ensure kids in need receive Christmas gifts

KALISPELL- The Salvation Army Toy Distribution looked a little different this year due to the weather, but they made it happen to give kids the best Christmas they can.

This toy distribution is for people who sign up for certain items if they need a little help with the holidays. People can either ‘adopt’ a family or choose a child from the online Angel Tree. The toys can then be given to the Salvation Army to distribute to families.

The Glacier High School Wolfpack donates 300 presents every year to be sure any child who needs toys receives them. It is one big community effort to make this all happen.

"I love it. This is my favorite time of year, my husband and I, we don't have our own kids, so being able to see families with children get blessed. I know that Christmas was always a fun time for me and I was very lucky, and a lot of our families in the Flathead are just having some really tough times and just need that little extra help for Christmas. It's a joy to see the looks on the faces when they see gifts for their children." said Salvation Army Kalispell administrator Major Julie Feist.

The distribution team braved the cold this week and made sure to get the presents to parents before Christmas. This year's toy donation is over, but be on the lookout for signups and donation opportunities next year.

