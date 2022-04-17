St. Ignatius woman helps community with Easter basket full of food

ST. IGNATIUS — For those who celebrate Easter, the days leading up to the holiday consist of sweets, Easter baskets, and Easter egg hunts with maybe a special appearance from the Easter Bunny.

But one St. Ignatius woman is taking the baskets to a whole new level as she gathers dinner for those who may not be able to experience all the festivities.

Situated in the foothills of St. Ignatius, you will find a mom of five doing what she can to help those in need have an unforgettable Easter Sunday.

“I typically ask for families that are in need, you know who—just can't, aren't, going to have the best Easter or could really benefit from it," said Hayley Salois, Easter basket organizer.

It started last year when Salois had some extra Easter dinner fixings laying around and thought maybe another family could benefit from it.

So she decided to put together baskets of food to give to those in her community who need it.

“Just the thought of paying it forward and knowing I can make a few people's Easter's is, you know, the whole, the whole purpose behind it,” Salois told MTN News.

Helping others makes her happy, and she says the Easter basket giveaways help teach her kiddos a lesson in kindness.

“Just a little bit of kindness goes a long ways, and it can really help you know somebody's struggling,” said Salois.

Salois was able to give out nine baskets this year, in which she says there were a lot of happy tears. A small act of kindness that makes a big difference.