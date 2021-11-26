Watch
NewsPositively Montana

Actions

Thanksgiving meals delivered to Montana military families

items.[0].videoTitle
Downtown businesses team up to deliver Thanksgiving meals to military families
Downtown businesses deliver Thanksgiving meals to military families
Posted at 9:45 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 11:45:55-05

Several businesses in downtown Great Falls teamed up to deliver home-cooked Thanksgiving meals to some of the military personnel who had to work on Thursday.

Volunteers from The Newberry, Enbar, and The Block came together to cook and package more than 80 meals.

“We get younger men and women who may be far away from home and their family, and it’s just another way for us to give back to them," explained Enbar and The Block chef Michael Hallahan.

Michael Hallahan, the chef for Enbar and The Block

And they don’t just do this for Thanksgiving: “We do several other holidays like Christmas and will do some stuff for the 4th of July,” said Hallanhan.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader

Positively Montana
Do you know somebody who is doing good or making a difference in their community? Our Positively Montana team would like to hear about them. Please fill out the form below to let us know about positive things happening in Montana.