Toys for Tots donation boxes are set up in Flathead County

KALISPELL — With all the snow this week, Christmas seems like it is right around the corner and Toys for Tots knows Christmas will be here sooner than you think.

Toys for Tots set up their donation boxes in October to allow more time for people to donate.

Between Flathead and Lincoln counties, 2,500 kids received toys last year.

Flathead Valley Toys for Tots coordinator Kelly King says they expect to see the need for toys continues to grow in Northwest Montana.

There are around 200 donation locations set up in the Flathead this year.

"We have a lot of donation sites, but we won't deny anybody a box. You know, everybody brings in something. Some places say we don't get much we only get two or three things," King said. "And it's like well if you're a child and you get two or three things on Christmas morning, that's it right there, so everything is welcome."

The online application opens on November 1, 2023, for families who need assistance with toys this year.

Information on donation sites, along with the application form, can be found at http://columbia-falls-mt.toysfortots.org.