Watch Now
NewsPositively Montana

Actions

Toys for Tots donation boxes are set up in Flathead County

2,500 kids in Flathead and Lincoln counties received toys through Toys for Tots in 2022, and the need is expected to grow this year.
2,500 kids in Flathead and Lincoln counties received toys through Toys for Tots in 2022, and the need is expected to grow this year.
Toys for Tots Flathead Valley
Posted at 1:00 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 10:20:35-04

KALISPELL — With all the snow this week, Christmas seems like it is right around the corner and Toys for Tots knows Christmas will be here sooner than you think.

Toys for Tots set up their donation boxes in October to allow more time for people to donate.

Between Flathead and Lincoln counties, 2,500 kids received toys last year.

Flathead Valley Toys for Tots coordinator Kelly King says they expect to see the need for toys continues to grow in Northwest Montana.

There are around 200 donation locations set up in the Flathead this year.

"We have a lot of donation sites, but we won't deny anybody a box. You know, everybody brings in something. Some places say we don't get much we only get two or three things," King said. "And it's like well if you're a child and you get two or three things on Christmas morning, that's it right there, so everything is welcome."

The online application opens on November 1, 2023, for families who need assistance with toys this year.

Information on donation sites, along with the application form, can be found at http://columbia-falls-mt.toysfortots.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader

Positively Montana
Do you know somebody who is doing good or making a difference in their community? Our Positively Montana team would like to hear about them. Please fill out the form below to let us know about positive things happening in Montana.