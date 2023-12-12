Toys for Tots helping triple the amount of families this year in Missoula, Ravalli counties

MISSOULA — Toys for Tots gives gifts to families in need.

Families apply and each kid receives a book, stuffed animal, toy, and gift for the whole family to do together.

“It’s not just the toys, it’s the paying back the community. It’s the look on the parent’s faces as you’re helping out,” volunteer of over ten years Robert Ellis told MTN News.

Toys for Tots coordinator Tammy Cunningham explained that this year they are helping around 2,400 families. Last year they serviced 802 — which means this year is almost tripling last year.

The growth is because their outreach has expanded to Ravalli County — and the need is also increasing in Missoula County.

Toys for Tots is also working with the Salvation Army and the Ronald McDonald House.

“This year, our intake has increased to meet the need of the community,” Ellis stated.

Cunningham and Ellis know the holidays can be tough for some and feel they are making a big difference.

“We’re making some family happy. We’re gonna improve their look on the holidays,” stated Ellis.

Cunningham echoed his sentiment, saying, "If we can make a difference then children can have a good memory of Christmas."

Ellis also detailed his belief that a happy holiday season translates toward a good start to the new year.

“A new year may be better. If you go into the new year thinking the next year’s gonna be better, it will be,” he said.

While the application period to receive toys and toy donations may be over, volunteers can come to the Hilton Garden Inn on Reserve Street until December 13, 2023, to help out.

Toy deliveries will happen in Missoula County on December 12 and December 13 and in Ravalli County on December 14 and December 15.

To support Toys for Tots financially visit their website.