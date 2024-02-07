Valentines for Veterans looking for more cards to be donated in the Flathead

COLUMBIA FALLS — Valentine's Day is coming up and Columbia Falls residents are trying to make sure everyone feels loved.

Heavens Peak Health Care is working with the Montana Army National Guard to collect Valentines for Veterans.

They are collecting Valentine's Day cards — homemade or store-bought — to distribute to veterans at Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls.

“These veterans have served. They've given their lifetimes and sometimes lives, for our freedoms and liberties that we take for granted. And giving back this little bit of joy is very meaningful. Just a small thank you,” said Melissa Coppock with the Montana Army National Guard Family Programs.

They have received some donations, but they are hoping for more cards. Organizers add that if they receive an abundance of cards they will distribute them to retirement homes.

“We would just love to challenge everybody to get cards to us so we can get it out there and just show these people our love and support. Because this is a great thing to allow to let these people know how loved and appreciated they really are,” said Laura Hall with Heavens Peak Health Care.

People can donate cards by dropping them off at Heavens Peak Healthcare in Columbia Falls by the end of the business day on Monday, February 12.

The Montana Army National Guard hopes to continue and grow Valentines for Veterans. People who want to support the program can contact Melissa Coppock at 406-324-5182.