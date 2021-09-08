Volunteers skip work, build homes in Missoula

MISSOULA — Dozens of local volunteers got out for a number of different community events on Wednesday.

First Interstate Bank hosted its fourth annual volunteer day where more than 2,000 employees statewide volunteered for 250 service projects throughout the region.

Kaite Miller/MTN News

Habitat for Humanity Missoula is continuing construction on its 60th and 61st homes that will soon be ready to house a couple of local families. They were joined on Wednesday by about a dozen volunteers who picked up their tools and got to work.

"We absolutely love the volunteers that come out," said Habitat for Humanity's Katrina Anglina.

About 120 Missoula area First Interstate Bank employees took part of Wednesday off to volunteer on a number of community projects.

"There's a lot of need in our community. These are the places that all of our staff live and call home. These wonderful organizations throughout Missoula and Hamilton that we're volunteering for, do so much good for our community, it's very important that we support those endeavors." - First Interstate Bank Missoula Market President Tom Severson

"Our employees are very enthusiastic about giving back to their communities. Not only with the gift of their treasure, but of their time," Severson said.

Habitat for Humanity said they've noticed the nationwide labor shortage, so every bit of extra help is appreciated.

"Our end goal is basically just to have a home where people can raise their homes in a safe and stable environment, and with every volunteer hour that helps us get to our goal," Angelina said.

Katie Miller/MTN News

The homes are part of a project to build about 10 houses in the East Missoula area.

Employees worked on about 16 projects in the Missoula area, including painting the inside of the Poverello Center, and trail clearing with the Five Valleys Land Trust.