Volunteers spotted throughout Missoula for United Way's Day of Action

MISSOULA — United Way of Missoula County turns 90-years-old this year, and what better way to celebrate such a milestone than with 90 opportunities to give back?

On Friday, United Way kicked off their “90 Ways to Live United” campaign with their annual Day of Action, a day that’s celebrated across the globe with United Way branches in other cities.

On this day, the United Way pairs local companies with local non profits.

Here in Missoula, nearly 70 volunteers were scattered throughout town, pulling weeds, cleaning up the highway, painting, and doing other hands-on jobs to improve the city.

MTN News caught up with one group of volunteers from Morrison-Maierle who were tidying up the Milwaukee Community Garden, operated by Garden City Harvest.

There are countless ways to give back to the community, but this particular day where folks get out of the office and lend a hand is especially meaningful, according to United Way development manager Rosie Goldich.

"If you're working during the week, you don't always get the opportunity to go out and volunteer and support your local community, your local nonprofits," said Goldich. "I think it's just a great moment that we can all learn something new and experience something new that could open the door for more opportunities later, and create a really great partnership with nonprofits and the corporate community."

If you want to get involved but don’t know where to start, the United Way has a list of volunteer ideas at their website.

