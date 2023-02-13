Whitefish firefighter to participate in annual Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Firefighter Stair Climb

WHITEFISH - Firefighters all over the world are climbing stairs to train for the Annual Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle.

“As a firefighter, we are exposed to carcinogens, and we really make an effort to reduce the risk of getting cancer. And so by participating in this, it is a way to give support and show support for other firefighters and raise awareness to reduce carcinogens,” said Whitefish Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Jamison Smith.

Firefighters from across the world will be headed to Seattle on March 12 for the 32nd annual Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb, and Smith will be joining them.

“It's just one small way that I can give back and help fight and it definitely makes you feel closer to other firefighters, others that are fighting for the same thing. It builds a camaraderie amongst firefighters,” said Smith.

Firefighters will climb 69 flights of stairs in the Columbia Center in Seattle, which equals 778 vertical feet, in full structural turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatus.

This is the largest on-air climb in the world.

“I usually train with all my gear on and on air, because it's very important to control your breathing and to have breathing exercises so that you don't run out of air too soon because you have to stay on air the entire time,” said Smith.

Smith must raise $1,800 for the LLS to participate in the competition. If you would like to donate you can search Jamison Smith’s name at LLSWA.org to support him.

While raising funds is a daunting task, so is the challenge of climbing 69 flights of stairs.

“It's definitely a mental and physical challenge. That's not why people do this event. They do it because all the proceeds and the donations, go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. And no matter who you are, we've all been affected by cancer, whether we've had cancer ourselves personally, or we know someone that has and this is just one small way that we can contribute towards a cure,” said Smith.

