Proposed Columbia Falls housing development to be discussed

COLUMBIA FALLS - The Columbia Falls Planning Board is holding a public hearing on Tuesday evening to discuss a request for a planned unit development called River Highlands Apartments.

The property — which is located on River Road in Columbia Falls along the Flathead River — is being proposed by Flathead Mountain River LLC.

The proposed project includes 65 single-family row houses, 390 apartment units, and 10 row house units dedicated to the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust.

The 455 housing units would sit on 49.1 acres of property with 21.5 acres of the site restricted as park and open space.

The proposal includes moving River Road further east on Highway 2 and installing a traffic signal at the intersection if supported by the Montana Department of Transportation.

The planning board will make a recommendation on the proposal before it moves to Columbia Falls City Council.

The meeting takes place Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers of City Hall, 130 6th Street West in Columbia Falls.

