Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s been used for everything from repairing cracked heels to protecting pets’ paws and soothing scrapes and burns. It can remove eye makeup, help perfume last longer and protect against diaper rash. So we weren’t that surprised when we heard there’s a Vaseline hack trending on TikTok.

A search for “Vaseline under eyes” will bring up thousands of people raving about this trick and several experts explaining how it works. You simply dab some onto the fragile skin under your eyes each night in place of eye cream to lock in moisture. The added hydration plumps up skin and can help reduce fine lines. As an occlusive product, Vaseline creates a physical barrier that keeps moisture in.

“Pure 100% petrolatum is the most effective occlusive moisturizer and it prevents 99% of water loss while you sleep,” Dr. Muneeb Shah, also known as DermDoctor, says in a TikTok explaining the benefits of putting Vaseline under eyes.

Shah recommends applying a gentle moisturizer first and then putting on a layer of Vaseline to create a barrier that keeps skin moisturized all night. However, he recommends caution if you are prone to milia, or small white bumps around the eyes. The dermatologist also noted to Buzzfeed that using Vaseline alone won’t erase dark eye circles due to hyperpigmentation or turn back the clock. For best results, layer Vaseline on top of an eye cream that helps fight those issues.

But he’s not the only one who swears by this trend. “Euphoria” actor Sydney Sweeney recently stated in a Harper’s Bazaar video that classic Vaseline is her favorite eye cream. She even went as far as calling it “a life-changer.”

“I was finding that a lot of under-eye cream or oils or whatever products were not working for me like it would make my makeup sit strange,” the actor said in the video. “And I felt like my eyes were getting dry or it just wasn’t right. And then I started doing this and you guys, it’s been a life-changer.”

Lucky for us, Vaseline is widely available and highly affordable. You can even order it on Amazon.

You can try the Vaseline-under-eyes hack out yourself starting at just $2.97. Amazon sells the classic Vaseline BlueSeal pure petroleum jelly in several sizes starting with a tiny, 1.69 fluid-ounce package. With more than 29,300 global ratings, this product has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Its creamy, non-drying formula is a great way to achieve a healthy glow.

If you’re looking for other eye creams that offer similar benefits to using Vaseline under your eyes, or want to try layering an eye cream with Vaseline, here are four of our favorites.

Created to reduce dark circles and puffiness, this fragrance-free cream uses hyaluronic acid to help retain skin moisture and niacinamide to soothe skin. Developed in conjunction with dermatologists and ophthalmologists, the oil-free, non-comedogenic CeraVe Eye Repair Cream was tested and accepted by the National Eczema Association. It’s suitable for dry, oily and acne-prone skin. It’s currently Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in Eye Treatment Creams. Buy it for $11.02.

RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream targets three major eye concerns: puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles. Available for $17.04, this anti-aging formula is designed to rejuvenate skin with dramatic results. The cream has more than 22,900 ratings and an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Reviewer Bertita says, “If you are looking to rejuvenate your eyes, this is the cream for you.” She noticed a difference in only four days.

Touted as an all-in-one eye cream, this rich formula contains a hint of concealer that blends seamlessly no matter the skin tone. Available for $26.12, this 13-milliliter container is packed with peptides, pigments and vitamin B3 to help fight wrinkles while hydrating and restoring the skin barrier. This Olay eye cream comes highly rated with an average of 4.3 stars and more than 10,700 global ratings.

Formulated to defend against signs of premature aging around the eyes, Eye Defense by L’Oreal Paris purports to take care of all the big offenders like puffiness, dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles by using caffeine and hyaluronic acid. This light, non-greasy eye cream has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars with more than 15,600 users weighing in.

Reviewer Anne88 calls it her “go-to eye cream.” She says, ” I have sensitive skin, and this moisturizes the delicate skin under my eyes without irritation or burning.” It’s available for $11.36.

Would you ever use this Vaseline under-eye trick to maximize your skin’s moisture?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.