Rally for reproductive rights held in Helena

HELENA - Nearly 200 people rallied in front of the Montana State Capitol in support of reproductive rights Tuesday, after a draft Supreme Court decision was leaked that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Protestors shared their personal stories about the issue at hand. For Kitty Cutting, reproductive rights mean everything.

“Freedom, Safety, and security,” said Cutting.

For Peggy Barrett, she went to the rally to express her frustrations.

“I came today because I'm a woman and I want control over my uterus and the rest of my health care rights, and I support all people with uteruses everywhere,” said Barrett.

Barrett says to be able to be on the Capitol steps with like-minded people to stand for reproductive rights is about equality.

“It means being equal and having equality,” said Barrett.

There was also a small fraction of anti-abortion advocates counter-protesting.

