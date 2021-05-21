Alpine Theatre Project innovates new outdoor stage for musical, Godspell

WHITEFISH — WIth COVID-19 forcing theaters to get creative in showcasing their actor's talents, the Alpine Theatre Project took to their parking lot to create a stage.

The theater in Whitefish has faced many firsts in 2021, from launching their new location in an old movie house to debuting their new theater in their parking lot.

While some may have looked at COVID-19 as an intermission, others, like ATP, used it to amplify ideas.

“In the past, we've done like fields in that kind of stuff and it's completely different and especially theater in the round has been the biggest challenge,” said, Gabbie Pickert.

By the round, Whitefish junior Pickert means the new stage, which is meant to provide a unique, and 360 experience for audiences.

Godspell, the stage's first performance, was weeks in the making, but the finished product is more vibrant than typical shows.

“it's also like very colorful very fun you could hide your props and stuff you get to do things that the audience won't know it's coming so that's really fun to do,” said 7th grader Neva Shilling suffers from a skin condition.

Acting takes her out of her element. "It causes me a lot of pain and so the only thing that gets me away from that is really singing and acting so I can forget about it,” added Shilling.

Shilling and Pickert say that despite Godspell being a peculiar show, they believe it is what we all need to feel peace.

“I can't explain what it's about except for it's about Jesus and like it's just so happy and it's something that we definitely need in this time but yeah it's definitely a weird show." said Pickert.

Godspell debuts Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m. Be sure to grab your lawn chairs! But if you miss this performance you can catch it again Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m.

Visit the Alpine Theatre Project's website for details.