Bigfork distillery receives state grant to stay open

BIGFORK — Whistling Andy’s Distillery in Bigfork stepped up for the communities across Montana that were struggling to receive hand sanitizer at the beginning of the pandemic.

“It feels amazing to be able to help those who are in need,” said Whistling Andy Head Distiller Gabe Spencer.

During the pandemic the distillery also offered people delivery of not only hand sanitizer in the Bigfork area but also bottles of their spirits. “It was just a way to help those during the state lock-down,” said Spencer.

The distillery also received nearly $28,000 from the Business Stabilization Grant which allowed the business to remain open during a slower summer season and to continue to offer hand sanitizer to rural hospitals such as the Marias Medical Center in Shelby.

“We also sent sanitizer to Missoula Hospice, and it was just our duty to help anyone who was in need," Spencer said.

He told MTN News that the grant money helped make up for the slow summer, which the businesses of Bigfork rely on, "you depend on your summer season and that was kind of up in the air of what that was going to look like.

Now as the distillery moves into the slower months, Spencer says the business is working on getting ready for the summer with more stock of their whiskey and bourbon.

