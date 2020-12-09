Bigfork hair salon bounces back from coronavirus, flooding

This year appeared to be a fresh start for one hairstylist in Bigfork with the purchase of a salon.

But instead, the new ownership brought a year of ups and downs from flooding to relocating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We walked into a flood of the whole building but that's how 2020 started off," said Mvemt Hair Design owner Jessica Sisler.

Sisler says taking over the salon at the start of 2020 was challenging. After the old building flooded, Sisler found another space along Montana Highway 35 toward Swan Lake and began renovating.

“We had a great crew that helps demo the whole space out as it was not previously a salon," said Sisler.

Sisler says that once they reopened, they were faced with another roadblock.

“We opened the salon on March 1st and then were shut down because of COVID by March 15th so it was kind of a kind another slap in the face," said Sisler.

Despite all of the challenges that faced her business in 2020, Sisler is just happy that she gets to do what she loves every single day.

“Every day that I go in, I'm proud of what I've created given what circumstances were thrown at us in the beginning and the passion for the industry and that feeling of really creating showing our art through hair and how that makes people react and feel about themselves," said Sisler.

By following the new COVID-19 protocols -- such as wearing a mask and sanitizing the hairstylist's stations -- Sisler says that the hair salon does more than just giving the community a new hairstyle.

“We do have a clothing boutique in there as well so purchasing clothes any kind of fashion accessories we're here to help kind of create your look from head to toe," said Sisler.

You can find the MVEMT Salon Facebook here.

