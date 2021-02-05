Bigfork Summer Playhouse readies for new season

BIGFORK — The Bigfork Summer Playhouse has begun its search for new actors and actresses for its 2021 season.

“Not quite sure what we're getting into but it definitely allows us to see our talent,” said playhouse associate producer Brock Thompson.

Thomson and the directors have begun the search for their new talent for the 2021 season.

Friday is the start of the Unified Professional Theatre Auditions which are usually held in Memphis, but this year it is all virtual.

Thomson says he prefers the in-person auditions.

“I'm just not as fond as being able to look at a kid in the face and see how they work and how they'll fit you know when we hire these kids and they're here for three months they eat sleep and breathe together we house them.”

That’s something that Thomson says brings the cast together,” it's a nice kind of family feel.”

As Thomson sifts through the talent, he is waiting to see people back in the theater, “we are just excited to be able to get these young people back up on stage and perform for people.”

Thomson is looking forward to opening up again and letting the show begin.

The Bigfork Summer Playhouse will raise the curtain on June 5 with shows like Jersey Boys, 9 to 5 and Bonnie and Clyde.