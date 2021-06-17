Butte Trolley tours comeback meets high demand

BUTTE — Travelers and locals alike are flocking to the Trolley tours to learn more about Butte's history.

Local historian and Butte High School history teacher Chris Fisk thanks COVID-19 for this rush in demand.

"I think people are just kind of knocking the rust off of COVID and coming out of their hiding and enjoying getting out and the trolley’s a great way to do that," said Fisk.

Due to COVID-19 safety measures, only 12 guests were allowed on the trolley last year. But since restrictions have been lifted, 26 passengers are allowed on during each tour.

The Butte Chamber of Commerce has added an online booking option that has made it easier for travelers to sign up.

"We’re seeing an increase in trolley bookings and it’s been great because this is an opportunity for people to get a great historical tour of Butte and you can do it with Chris Fisk and we have some other Trolley drivers," said Stephanie Sorini, executive director for the Butte Chamber of Commerce.

Fisk said that the benefit of these tours is that people are getting out of their houses to experience Butte's history. "You get to learn pieces of the history and the culture of the Mining City."

If you’d like to book a trip on the trolley tours, visit the Butte Chamber of Commerce website for more details.