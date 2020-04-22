Menu

Northwest MT United Way establishes COVID-19 relief fund

Posted at 8:16 AM, Apr 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-22 10:16:58-04

KALISPELL — The Northwest Montana United Way has established a relief fund to provide financial help to people directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Relief Fund provides emergency assistance to qualified individuals and families living in Flathead, Glacier, Lake, Lincoln, and Sanders counties.

Contact the Northwest Montana United Way at (406) 752-7266 if you need help.

The Northwest Montana United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund will focus on the following:

  • Food and food supplies
  • Prescription and medical supplies
  • Utility payments
  • Mortgage or rent payments
  • Other items determined eligible by the Unmet Needs Committee

Donations may be made to the COVID-19 Relief Fund online or via mail to: COVID-19 Relief Fund Select Basic Needs P.O. Box 7217, Kalispell, MT 59904. Add COVID-19 in memo line.

