Northwest MT United Way establishes COVID-19 relief fund

KALISPELL — The Northwest Montana United Way has established a relief fund to provide financial help to people directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 Relief Fund provides emergency assistance to qualified individuals and families living in Flathead, Glacier, Lake, Lincoln, and Sanders counties.
Contact the Northwest Montana United Way at (406) 752-7266 if you need help.
The Northwest Montana United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund will focus on the following:
- Food and food supplies
- Prescription and medical supplies
- Utility payments
- Mortgage or rent payments
- Other items determined eligible by the Unmet Needs Committee
Donations may be made to the COVID-19 Relief Fund online or via mail to: COVID-19 Relief Fund Select Basic Needs P.O. Box 7217, Kalispell, MT 59904. Add COVID-19 in memo line.