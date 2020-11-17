COVID-19 forces Kalispell’s Lighthouse Christian Home to make changes

KALISPELL — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced tighter restrictions on businesses and healthcare facilities in Montana.

The Lighthouse Christian Home in Kalispell has made changes in their fundraisers in order to keep adults with developmental disabilities safe.

“You know most of the time we would say come and have a tour, come and have lunch with us, do chores with us, come to worship and praise with us. But we're unable to do that which is kind of sad,” Lighthouse Christian Home director Shirley Willis said.

The home is a safe place for adults with developmental disabilities and relies on nearly $200,000 from fundraising to function, but due to the pandemic, their two big fundraisers have been canceled.

Willis told MTN News that not having community interaction has been difficult.

“You know, we do function as a family and so we have each other. But not to have those outside components the community to be involved with us that's the hardship right now.”

Since losing its two main events -- the Harvest Festival and the annual Barn Dance -- the home had to get creative.

“So, without the big fundraisers, we've done a few things online like some online auctions and that sort of thing.”

Their next big event will be their Black Friday Raffle and Fundamental Director Billy Angel says with the help of some foundations they hope to meet their fundraising goal.

“And several foundations that have reached out to us and said hey is there something we can do for you and I'm just I'm blown away because it's been a huge help,” Angel said.

