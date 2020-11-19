COVID-19 has Kalispell organization seeking help for families

KALISPELL — The Nurturing Center in Kalispell has overcome many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there's more ahead for the organization that supports struggling families.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families are in need of everything from essential everyday goods to childcare services and the Nurturing Center is asking for community support to help those families.

“So, COVID has really impacted the nurturing center a lot of our childcare providers have had to either shut down for small periods of time or just shut down altogether,” the Nurturing Center’s Rachel Just said.

She told MTN News that due to the coronavirus, managing the childcare providers in Lake, Flathead, Sanders, and Lincoln counties has been difficult.

“Making sure that the providers and every one of the families have enough resources the providers have enough resources to keep up with all the changing CDC guidelines,” Just stated.

Jaurdyn Johnson/MTN News The Nurturing Center located at 322 Second Avenue West, Suite C, in Kalispell

Just also says that the Center is trying to set up a fund for families who fall short of receiving state scholarships.

“So, we're trying to get funds set up for those people who still have that financial need but aren't those needs aren't being met by the federal or the state program.”

Just says that by having the community support, the Center by adopting a family or participating in fundraisers will allow the center to continue helping families.

“So, what we're really trying to do is kind of capitalize on that momentum and get our name out there get what we do out there so that we can start, you know, like helping people in the greatest possible way,” Just said.

The Nurturing Center is currently holding a t-shirt fundraiser where 100% of the proceeds will go to start the Center's own scholarship fund.

You can find more details on the Nurturing Center's Facebook page.