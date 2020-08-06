Menu

Express Employment Professionals hosting Flathead drive-through job fair

Maren Siu/MTN News
Express Employment Professionals will host another drive-through job fair on Aug. 13, 2020, at the Northwest Montana Fairgrounds.
Posted at 2:19 PM, Aug 06, 2020
KALISPELL — Express Employment professionals in Kalispell is hosting a drive-through job fair to adhere to social distancing.

Franchise owner Jordan Nelson told MTN News that they wanted to create a safe space for potential employees to hear about job openings in the Flathead.

The drive-through job fair is open until 6 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Express Employment Professionals in Kalispell.

Nelson says there are currently over 100 jobs open in the Flathead Valley.

He told MTN that the theme of the drive-through job fair is an old fashion drive-in movie.

Nelson says potential employees will drive through, watch a "movie" about the job opportunities here, wait in their cars, and be approached by a recruiter.

He recommends bringing an updated resume because employers are ready to hire.

"If you're ready to work the next day, if you bring your two forms of employment eligibility, just for I-9 documentation, we could actually have you on a job the next day."

If you can't make Thursday's event, Express Employment Professionals will host another drive-through job fair on Aug. 13 at the Northwest Montana Fairgrounds.

