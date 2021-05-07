Here's the scoop: Llama manure sales are off the charts

CORVALLIS — MTN News has the scoop on Western Montana’s newest and hottest commodity, and it's probably not what you think it is.

Manure! A llama and alpaca farm in the Bitterroot is selling bags of manure left and right.

If you’re a gardener, you might want to take some notes.

President of Safe Haven Llama and Alpaca Sanctuary Char Hakes sells manure each year as the main fundraiser for the non-profit.

Recently, sales have taken off.

These “llama beans” are high in nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.

Unlike cow or horse manure, llama beans won’t “burn” your plants if you use them when they’re fresh.

Funds from the llama bean sales support the sanctuary’s operating and equipment costs -- if you want to get your hands on some of those magic beans, just call Char.