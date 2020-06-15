Job Service Kalispell to host virtual job fair

KALISPELL — Job Service Kalispell will be holding its first virtual job fair later this month.

Manager Laura Gardner says they will be are hosting a virtual job fair via Zoom on June 24.

She explained to MTN News that this job fair is being held in the place of the regular job fair that would require hundreds of people to gather in-person to meet with various employers.

Gardner says that the virtual job fair will allow Job Service Kalispell to adhere to social distancing rules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"What we're trying to do is get employers that are currently hiring workers to be able to provide information on the current openings, be able to showcase their company culture, and allow job seekers to learn about the opportunities with those businesses," she said.

Gardner explained that six employers will have seven minutes to present information about their company via a Zoom call to potential employees.

"The job seekers will be able to listen to the employers do the presentation and chat with employers on the chat about immediate openings they have right now," explained Gardner.

She told MTN News that Job Service Kalispell plans on hosting similar hour-long job fairs on the third Wednesday of every month for the next several months.

Gardner noted that unemployment rates have been up in the Flathead Valley since April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Flathead unemployment rate was at 16.6% which is higher than the Montana rate which is 11.3% and the U.S. rate which was 14.7," she said. "So, Flathead County is a little higher than Montana's unemployment rate for the month of April."

Gardner explained that potential employees don't have to worry about dressing up for the job fair. If the potential employee has a question they can ask via a chat window.

"They can be in their sweat pants, they can be in their car on their phone, Zoom is mobile-friendly," she said.

Potential employers can still register to present at the job fair.

Gardner says those interested should contact Job Service Kalispell at (406) 758-6200 or via email.

Here is the Rebound Rundown on the Flathead job fair: