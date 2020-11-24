Kalispell business persevering amid COVID-19 pandemic

KALISPELL — When the COVID-19 pandemic started in March many businesses were unsure of what the outcome would be.

MTN News talked with a greenhouse owner who has powered through the pandemic with help of the community hoping to have green thumbs.

“The demand for house plants -- which is the season we're in right now -- has been very crazy,” explained Plant Land Garden Center general manager Michelle Grisby.

“The growers in southern Florida -- which is where we received the house plants from -- have had trouble keeping up with the demand when COVID hit in the early spring March and April,” she added.

Grisby told MTN News that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a few challenges with her smaller staff.

“It’s just myself, my father and my husband and then two other employees that work for us. So, we've done well that way but yeah, it's been different,” Grisby said.

Plant Land was the place to go for people looking to kickstart their green thumb as people have been staying home during the pandemic. And because of this, Grisby says that the store has been fortunate enough to keep open.

“We haven’t had a huge amount of struggle as other local businesses have. We're very fortunate and blessed that we have been able to you know keep our doors open and keep our staff,” Grisby said.

Grisby says that choosing a local business to shop over major retailers supports those in the community who have been impacted by COVID-19.

“We’re just encouraging everyone to shop local instead of buying online whether it's us or another local business in town,” Grisby explained.

Plant Land Garden Center offers curbside pickup and delivery for customers who do not feel comfortable heading inside. Click here for more information.

