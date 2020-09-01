Kalispell mom offers tips for remote learners during the COVID-19 pandemic

KALISPELL — Flathead Valley schools are starting up amid the COVID-19 pandemic and students are returning to in-person or remote learning.

We spoke with a parent who not only has tips on how to monitor remote students but a solution for working parents of those kids.

Some school districts are using a hybrid learning option of in-person and remote learning.

We talked with business owner Shannon Johnson who is a Kalispell mother of two. She says her daughter has some health issues that make her more susceptible to COVID-19.

"My daughter actually has a heart condition, and asthma and anxiety," said Johnson. "So, she opted to go back to school because of her AP classes, but we're actually re-evaluating today and we're probably going to be switching to remote learning."

Johnson explained that at first, her son would be the only one participating in remote learning. However, because of her daughter's health conditions, she may be learning remote this year as well.

"It's scary to have your kids out, surrounded by so many people," said Johnson. "You know it's not just the other students, it's teacher, it's other people coming in and out."

She has some tips for parents who chose to do remote learning or who go to a school with a hybrid option, explaining that parents should designate a specific space just for learning.

Johnson also suggests parents have conversations with your kids about Internet usage.

"So, we've talked about not clicking on links, only using cameras when your teacher is telling you to use your cameras," she said. "Not going online with people you don't know."

Johnson, who also runs a daycare facility called Auntie's Place in Kalispell that's registered with the state, will be providing remote learning options for students whose parents can't monitor them.

"We have a separate space everybody has their desks just like in school," she said. "And they all have their tablets or computers or whatever they're using."

Johnson says she has four staff members and can accommodate up to 16 students adding that she hopes to hire two more staff members in case schools go to full remote learning later this year.

For more information on Auntie's Place please visit their Facebook page.