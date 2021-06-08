Kalispell schools offer free summer meals to students in need

KALISPELL — School is officially out this week in the Flathead Valley, but free summer meals are available for students in Kalispell starting June 16.

Kalispell Schools Food Service Director Jana Graham detailed the changes coming to this year’s program.

“Always been our dream to have a truck that we could cook in and provide fresher food, so yeah we’re really excited about it, it’s something that we’ve wanted for a long time,” said Graham.

Three mobile food trucks will be in service this year as Kalispell schools deliver free meals to anyone 18 and under. One brand-new mobile truck is equipped with a full kitchen on board allowing Kalispell cooks to expand their menu serving fresh hot meals to students in need.

“We will be parking in the empty lot next to Old Navy and we can cook in that food truck so we will be providing hot lunches there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday,” Graham said.

Two additional mobile food trucks will stop at 12 different locations across Kalispell.

Graham said the food service program served 40,000 meals last summer, a new record and she expects another busy season this summer.

“We’re going to stay very busy this year, a lot of the programs that had been canceled last year, camps and things are all up and running and pretty much at full capacity and we’re providing the same service for them too, so yeah I think it’s going to be a busy summer for food service,” said Graham.

No proof of ID, income or school registration is required for meal pickups. A special waiver is also in place allowing parents to pick up meals without children being present.

Here is a list of drop off lunch locations and times offered by Kalispell School District: