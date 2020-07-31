COVID-19 forces FVCC to become flexible, creative in order to hold class

KALISPELL — Many college students are preparing to return to campus this fall.

Flathead Valley Community College says they've had to be flexible and creative with how to hold class.

Will Randall, an advisor for occupational trades at FVCC, says the college is trying to have trades classes in person as much as possible.

Social distancing rules have been implemented and class sizes are small.

While some other classes like biology and chemistry are being taught remotely, Randall says some occupational classes need to be taught in person.

"For the trades, it's really difficult to have an online class about welding for instance or electricals. It's meant to be hands-on so we want to keep it as hands-on as possible," Randall explained.

Randall says welding students are in their own bays and helmets they have to wear for protection. He added that those helmets act as masks for them while they are in class.