Menu

Watch

Rebound

Actions

COVID-19 forces FVCC to become flexible, creative in order to hold class

items.[0].videoTitle
Will Randall, an advisor for occupational trades at FVCC, says the college is trying to have trades classes in person as much as possible.
FVCC
Posted at 7:58 AM, Jul 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-31 09:58:38-04

KALISPELL — Many college students are preparing to return to campus this fall.

Flathead Valley Community College says they've had to be flexible and creative with how to hold class.

Will Randall, an advisor for occupational trades at FVCC, says the college is trying to have trades classes in person as much as possible.

Social distancing rules have been implemented and class sizes are small.

While some other classes like biology and chemistry are being taught remotely, Randall says some occupational classes need to be taught in person.

"For the trades, it's really difficult to have an online class about welding for instance or electricals. It's meant to be hands-on so we want to keep it as hands-on as possible," Randall explained.

Randall says welding students are in their own bays and helmets they have to wear for protection. He added that those helmets act as masks for them while they are in class.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound: Montana. We want to hear from you.
Do you have story idea, or something you would like us to cover? How about feedback on how we are doing? Drop us a line and let us know.