North Valley Food Bank served 440 families during the holidays

WHITEFISH — Last year was a record-breaking year for those in need in the Flathead Valley.

The North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish has nearly doubled the amount of grocery services for those in need.

Food bank executive director Jessy Lee says that in 2020 the nonprofit had been able to serve 1,540 families in the Flathead Valley.

Lee says is due to the generosity of the community of Whitefish, "the community has been supportive and so helpful for us."

Thanks to donations ranging from $2 to tens of thousands of dollars, the North Valley Food Bank was able to reach its food budget goal of $500,000.

“Our expenses have increased exponentially, we needed more volunteers to distribute and the community has shown up in ways big and small,” said Lee.

Lee says that the community and businesses who donated funds and food helped the food bank serve the members of the community who have been struggling.

“Really it’s been remarkable to see how the community of Whitefish has stepped up to ensure that we can remain you know as supportive as we need to, to the folks in our community," Lee told MTN News.

Lee says that 2021 will be no different than 2020 and she predicts that the need will be just as great as last year.

Due to the greater need, the food bank is going to start construction of an 800-square foot addition to their building to accommodate for an easier distribution system in February.

Click here for more information on how to donate to the North Valley Food Bank.