Northwestern Montana Veteran's Food Bank provides Thanksgiving meals to veterans in need

Not everyone is fortunate enough to receive a home cooked meal on Turkey Day and that is why the Northwest Montana Veteran's Food Pantry is delivering food boxes to those in need.

The Northwest Montana veteran’s food pantry the nonprofit sent out over 80 meals for veterans in need this Thanksgiving.

“So if they're normally a family too but they're going to have their kids come over, then they are family of four then they get an extra holiday box just for that," said Cinnamon Davis Hall, the Northwest Veteran's Food Pantry Community Outreach Specialist.

Hall says that the thanksgiving meal boxes are packed with all of the holiday fixings.

“Well in those boxes they're going to get stuffing and mashed potatoes and gravy and pies that kind of stuff," said Hall.

Hall says that since the start of COVID-19 they have seen more clients in need.

“We noticed about 30 more clients came in last month for getting food boxes," said Hall.

The pantry has even adapted to COVID precautions by having veterans use masks and gloves when packing their own boxes and more.

“We also saw a lot of our veterans that needed us to be taking food boxes to them at home and they needed that kind of support so we were able to find volunteers to help us to do home deliveries," said Hall.

But, the pantry is in need of a few items to help veterans make ends meet, especially this winter.

“Men’s, women's, children's gloves especially with it being winter-time they can be winter gloves or they can be work gloves because they can use all that," said Hall.

Hall says that they hope to give veterans back their independence and dignity and they hope to send out even more holiday boxes come December.

The North West Montana Veterans Stand Down and Food Pantry is always working to help veterans manage any pressures, especially now with holiday stress.

If you would like to assist, please visit their website, for information on how to donate or drop off winter clothing items at the center along Highway 2 East.