Popular downtown Missoula events to return this year

The River City Roots Festival will return to downtown Missoula with live music and vendors this summer.
Posted at 2:29 PM, May 05, 2021
MISSOULA — The COVID-19 pandemic laid claim to several popular Missoula events last year, including the River City Roots Festival.

The Missoula Downtown Association announced Wednesday that the festival will return to the streets on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.

“It was hard to imagine another year without Roots Fest,” said committee chair Ellen Buchanan. “The staff and the committee had many lengthy discussions over the course of the winter on how we could bring this event back to the Heart of Missoula, even if it had to be in a modified format.”

Organizers are still fine-tuning the event, but local and national touring acts are once again expected to take to the Main Street stage. There will also be a food court and a beverage court. The Art Show is set to return as well and Run Wild Missoula will again host a four-mile run.

“Our community needs Roots Fest more than ever,” said Downtown Missoula Partnership Executive Director Linda McCarthy. “It’s been a challenging year, and we are ready to bring the community back together and celebrate all that we love about Missoula.”

Click here for more information about the River City Roots Festival.

A couple of other popular downtown Missoula events will also be returning in time for summer. Out to Lunch will be back on June 2 with Downtown ToNight kicking off the following day.

