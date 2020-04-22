Menu

Somers espresso shop making masks For essential workers

Sudden Rush Espresso
Posted at 2:32 PM, Apr 22, 2020
SOMERS — You can add Sudden Rush Espresso in Somers to the long list of businesses lending their time and skills to help others during the pandemic.

Owner Jesse Lasater-Keller is using her downtime to make and assemble washable, reusable cloth masks to essential care workers and her most at-risk customers.

Lasater-Keller admits she's not a super seamstress, but says when she heard about how much of a need there were for masks, she brought her sewing machine to her espresso shop and went to work.

She says the process of assembling the masks doesn't take long and says the support from her customers has made it very manageable.

"I get everything pre-cut, and steamed, and ironed, and everything at home so I can pretty much just assemble here. My customers are bringing fabric, and material, and thread, and all the things that I need to keep going, so it's just been great."

Lasater-Keller says it takes her about ten minutes to assemble each mask, and as of yesterday afternoon had completed and donated 130 masks.

