Tips on how to find and apply for jobs in the hidden job market

KALISPELL — Job Service Montana defines the hidden job market as those jobs that aren't yet posted online with employers who want to use their own network to hire instead of a random applicant pool.

Job Service Montana workforce consultant Xiaoyi Wang says that the hidden job market can happen in any industry and takes up about 80% of jobs.

She explained that applying for jobs can be discouraging and the best way to gain access to the hidden jobs is to expand your network.

While it's difficult to network during coronavirus, people should take advantage of as many networking opportunities as you can.

"Networking today in these sorts of conditions, it might be just Zoom and they're still going on," said Wang. "Being able to seek out those opportunities to network with people and letting everyone you already know, letting everyone in your network be aware that you are available and that you're searching for a certain type of work is really important."

Wang is reminding people to come prepared and make sure your resume and cover letter are up to date.

She also recommends researching your local chamber events and job fairs to see where networking opportunities are available.

