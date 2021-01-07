Well-known Flathead Valley musicians team up with Whitefish COVID Task Force

WHITEFISH — Two well-known Flathead Valley musicians teamed up with the City of Whitefish’s COVID Task Force creating a “Friend of the Fish” song highlighting the importance of wearing a mask.

Flathead Valley musicians, and father and son duo, John and Andy Dunnigan partnered with the Whitefish COVID Task Force to write and produce a song about wearing a mask when visiting downtown Whitefish.

The song features John on guitar and his son Andy playing the dobro and powerful lyrics highlighting their message.

“I mean I wish this wasn’t true but it’s a very contagious disease and it’s easily spread, and I think just wearing a mask is such a simple easy thing to do and yet it’s met with so much resistance it’s scary," John Dunnigan commented.

Before the pandemic, Andy Dunnigan had just released a new CD with his band the Lil Smokies and John was playing four shows a week in Whitefish. John Dunnigan added that COVID-19 has severely impacted their livelihood.

“Anxious to get back to work and the same with my son Andy and the Lil Smokies band, they haven’t hardly played at all in almost a year it’s devastating for them,” John Dunnigan said.

Whitefish City Manager Dana Smith says the music video was fully funded through the CARES Act and is the final video of the COVID task force messaging campaign. “To continue to inform the community that wearing a mask not only helps you but the people around you and getting our artist back to work.”

John Dunnigan says those following the message behind his song can help Whitefish businesses protect their employees and help get artists back to work as safely as possible.

"I'm really, really looking forward to getting back and playing, it's unbelievable,” he told MTN News.

Before the pandemic began, Andy Dunnigan's band 'The Lil Smokies' were set for a nation-wide tour including a performance at the historic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

