Whitefish details outdoor recreation guidelines

WHITEFISH — The City of Whitefish is taking a phased approach as to when and where residents can recreate as Montana works to rebound from the impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Under the first phase of Gov. Steve Bullock’s phased reopening plan, playgrounds, basketball courts and tennis courts will remain closed but may reopen in Phase two under strict social distancing guidelines. However, bicycle and pedestrian paths remain open as well as all open space parks.

Whitefish Parks and Recreation Director Maria Butts says the city’s plan is meant to balance the needs for recreation while operating within strict guidelines set forth by Gov. Bullock, the CDC and the Flathead City-County Health Department.

She says recreations guidelines will remain fluid and be subject to change once more information becomes available

“And certainly, the community is very eager to get out and recreate and we want them to be able to, but we want them to be able to do safely,” Butts said.

“And so we had to look at a phased approach in order to be able to meet the guideline that were put out there, but also make sure that we’re getting everybody able to gout into the parks and recreate and be safe and healthy,” she continued.

City officials say they will continue to assess and update the plan as they continue through each phase of Montana’s gradual reopening. More information on the recreation phased reopening can be found on the city’s website.