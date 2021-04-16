Watch

Reported bear mauling forces emergency closure in Custer Gallatin National Forest

Incident took place near Camp Baker Campground
NPS/Neal Herbert courtesy of Yellowstone National Park, Flickr
Picture is courtesy of Yellowstone National Park, Flickr, Neal Herbert and is NOT bear from the incident. Bear species has not been confirmed.
Posted at 7:14 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 21:54:40-04

CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST — A reported bear mauling near Baker's Hole Campground has forced an emergency closure of parts of the Custer Gallatin National Forest System lands.

According to a post from Gallatin County Emergency Management, effective immediately, all Custer Gallatin National Forest System lands from the boundary of the town of West Yellowstone heading north to the Transfer Station Road #6794 and east of Highway 191 to the Yellowstone National Park boundary are closed.

Baker’s Hole Campground is currently closed for winter. The closure includes Boundary Trail.

An investigation is currently underway. Closure map and order will be provided as soon as possible.

