Reported bear mauling forces emergency closure in Custer Gallatin National Forest

CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST — A reported bear mauling near Baker's Hole Campground has forced an emergency closure of parts of the Custer Gallatin National Forest System lands.

According to a post from Gallatin County Emergency Management, effective immediately, all Custer Gallatin National Forest System lands from the boundary of the town of West Yellowstone heading north to the Transfer Station Road #6794 and east of Highway 191 to the Yellowstone National Park boundary are closed.

Baker’s Hole Campground is currently closed for winter. The closure includes Boundary Trail.

An investigation is currently underway. Closure map and order will be provided as soon as possible.

Picture is courtesy of Yellowstone National Park, Flickr, Neal Herbert and is NOT bear from the incident. Bear species has not been confirmed.