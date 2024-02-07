Republicans vote in Nevada primary election

Republicans are voting Tuesday in an unusual primary election in which "none of these candidates" is a choice on the ballot and in which Republican front-runner Donald Trump won't appear at all.

Both Democrats and Republicans are holding their primaries because of a new law signed in 2021 by then-Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat. It requires that the state hold primary elections rather than the caucuses the state has traditionally put on.

However, the Nevada Republican Party objected to the change and has chosen to continue holding its caucuses. It argues that caucuses are more secure and allow candidates more face time with potential voters.

In a statement, the party said the caucuses will be the only way Republican candidates can earn delegates from the state.

"Simply put, candidates who participate in an illegitimate process cannot expect to earn legitimate delegates to the Republican National Convention."

Former President Donald Trump is skipping the primary in favor of the caucuses. Nikki Haley's name is on the ballot for the primary, but not for the caucuses.

With Trump all but guaranteed to sweep Nevada's 26 delegates, Haley has turned her attention to her home state of South Carolina.

"Every time I've run for office in South Carolina, I've beaten the political establishment," the former governor said.

Haley has been traveling across the state in hopes of building up support before the Feb. 24 primary. Meanwhile, Trump is hoping to essentially lock up the nomination with a win in Haley's home state.

