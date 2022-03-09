Rising fuel prices impacting Missoula trucking company

MISSOULA - Record-breaking fuel prices have stressed many sectors of the American economy.

As President Joe Biden announced a ban on importing Russian oil Tuesday, the price of a gallon of gas averaged $3.86 in Montana.

The rising cost of fuel is impacting the bottom line of one Missoula-base trucking company.

"Every time fuel goes up, I can't increase my rate," England said. "I can't keep that pattern. There are times that it is straight out of my pocket."

Tim England has operated TECE trucking for 29 years, delivering fuel to gas stations throughout the Northern Rockies.

He said when prices surge, his business hurts.

On Tuesday, the Montana average price of diesel was $4.29 per gallon. That sticker shock means a big problem for England.

"It's not as profitable today as it was yesterday with the fuel prices," England said. "Every day the fuel is going up and so every day we're going backward."

England was preparing to deliver fuel to Hamilton Tuesday and he guessed he would burn $300 in diesel just getting the truck into town.

"Everyone is going to feel it," England said. "I don't know what the travel is going to be this summer, but I'm sure they are not going to travel as much as they did in the previous year."

Gas prices have risen for months.

The two main factors are global demand surging from pandemic slowdowns and a slow return to production.

England's plan is to just hold on as long as he can.

"I'm a survivor," England said. "I'll survive this one as well."