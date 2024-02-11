Sanders County recovers body of an ice fisherman

SANDERS COUNTY- On Thursday a Trout Creek man didn't return home after ice fishing near Martin Creek.

His vehicle near the ice and belongings were found on the ice. Recovery of the body was not successful until Saturday evening due to unsafe conditions and the lack of daylight.

On a Facebook post earlier today, Sanders County Sheriff says that the Flathead County Sheriff's office assisted in the recovery.

If you are planning on going ice fishing please triple check the ice conditions before heading out.