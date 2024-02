MISSOULA — The winter weather impacting Western Montana has prompted some schools to either cancel or delay the start of classes for Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Individual school closures or delays are listed below by the county in which they reside.

Ravalli County



Corvallis School District: 2 hour delay. Due to poor road conditions, Corvallis will be operating on a 2-hour late start. School will start at 10:30 AM with buses running 2 hours later than normal.

Check back for updates.