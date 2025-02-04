Western Montana school delays, closures for February 5, 2025

Prev Next MTN News file

MISSOULA — The continued winter weather is prompting some Western Montana schools to cancel classes or start late on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Canceled Schools

Corvallis School District (high school practices may be allowed if roads are safe by 3 p.m. Wednesday)

Darby School District (no middle school activities)

Hamilton School District (including all afterschool activities) Delayed Schools

Alberton Public Schools (Classes begin at 10 a.m. Bus routes will be approximately two hours later than regularly scheduled) Other

No School for Early Head Start and Head Start in Hamilton on Wednesday. Check back for updates. Watch the StormTracker 24/7 Weather stream below:

