Western Montana school delays, closures for February 5, 2025

MISSOULA — The continued winter weather is prompting some Western Montana schools to cancel classes or start late on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Canceled Schools
- Corvallis School District (high school practices may be allowed if roads are safe by 3 p.m. Wednesday)
- Darby School District (no middle school activities)
- Hamilton School District (including all afterschool activities)
Delayed Schools
- Alberton Public Schools (Classes begin at 10 a.m. Bus routes will be approximately two hours later than regularly scheduled)
Other
- No School for Early Head Start and Head Start in Hamilton on Wednesday.
