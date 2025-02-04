Watch Now
Western Montana school delays, closures for February 5, 2025

MISSOULA — The continued winter weather is prompting some Western Montana schools to cancel classes or start late on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Canceled Schools

  • Corvallis School District (high school practices may be allowed if roads are safe by 3 p.m. Wednesday)
  • Darby School District (no middle school activities)
  • Hamilton School District (including all afterschool activities)

Delayed Schools

  • Alberton Public Schools (Classes begin at 10 a.m. Bus routes will be approximately two hours later than regularly scheduled)

Other

  • No School for Early Head Start and Head Start in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Check back for updates.

