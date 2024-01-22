Western Montana school delays, closures for January 22, 2024

MISSOULA — The winter weather impacting Western Montana has prompted some schools to either cancel or delay the start of classes for Monday, January 22, 2024.
Flathead County
Granite County
Lake County
- Arlee: Arlee School District will be on a two-hour delay, Monday, January 22nd.
- Charlo: Two hour delay.
- Dayton: Two hour delay.
- Polson: Due to the advisory for emergency travel only Sunday night, Polson School District will be on a 2 hour delayed start.
- Ronan: Two hour delay.
- St. Ignatius: Due to icy conditions St. Ignatius Schools will have a 2 hour delay Monday, January 22nd. School will start at 10:45.
- Valley View: Two hour delay.
Lincoln County
Mineral County
Missoula County
Ravalli County
Sanders County
- Dixon: Due to freezing rain and hazardous roads, Dixon School will have a two-hour delay start for January 22. Please watch for the bus to come around two hours later than your normal pick-up time. School will begin at 10:15.
Check back for updates.