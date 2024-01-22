Watch Now
Western Montana school delays, closures for January 22, 2024

Posted at 9:28 PM, Jan 21, 2024
MISSOULA — The winter weather impacting Western Montana has prompted some schools to either cancel or delay the start of classes for Monday, January 22, 2024.

Flathead County

    Granite County

    Lake County

    • Arlee: Arlee School District will be on a two-hour delay, Monday, January 22nd.
    • Charlo: Two hour delay.
    • Dayton: Two hour delay.
    • Polson: Due to the advisory for emergency travel only Sunday night, Polson School District will be on a 2 hour delayed start.
    • Ronan: Two hour delay.
    • St. Ignatius: Due to icy conditions St. Ignatius Schools will have a 2 hour delay Monday, January 22nd. School will start at 10:45.
    • Valley View: Two hour delay.

    Lincoln County

    Mineral County

    Missoula County

    Ravalli County

    Sanders County

    • Dixon: Due to freezing rain and hazardous roads, Dixon School will have a two-hour delay start for January 22. Please watch for the bus to come around two hours later than your normal pick-up time. School will begin at 10:15.

    Check back for updates.

