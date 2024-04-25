Watch Now

Actions

Ring customers to receive $5.6 million in privacy breach settlement

The FTC says the security company gave employees unauthorized access to private customer videos.
Ring camera
CC Photo Labs / Shutterstock<br/>
A Ring security camera
Ring camera
Posted at 6:19 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 08:37:19-04

The Federal Trade Commission is sending over $5.6 million in refunds to Ring customers affected by the security company’s privacy data breach.

The FTC said Ring “allowed employees and contractors to access consumers’ private videos and failed to implement security protections, enabling hackers to take control of consumers’ accounts, cameras, and videos.”

In an initial complaint filed last May, the company was accused of giving employees access to private customer videos without consent to train algorithms.

“These practices led to egregious violations of users’ privacy,” the FTC said in a press release.

The FTC will send a total of 117,044 PayPal payments to customers who had devices like indoor cameras at a time when unauthorized users could’ve had access to private footage.

Consumers will have 30 days to redeem their payout.

The FTC website helps answer frequently asked questions about the refund process. Customers can also call the FTC at 833-637-4884 for support.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader