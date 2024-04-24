Meet Thermonator, a robotic dog equipped with a flamethrower

An Ohio company is now selling something we never knew we needed (and maybe it’s best that we didn't) — a flamethrowing robotic dog.

The company Throwflame, self-described as a trailblazer in flamethrower innovation, has made its “Thermonator” available for anyone to purchase for $9,420.

The quadruped robotic dog is equipped with the company’s ARC flamethrower mounted to its back, which operates on a push-button plasma igniter instead of an open flame. The inferno has a 30-foot range and the whole contraption weighs just under 40 pounds and has a one-hour battery.

It can be operated remotely with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and features obstacle avoidance and first-person view navigation through a camera on the robot dog.

Throwflame Thermonator, a robot dog equipped with a flamethrower and remote technology.

The company’s website says the flamethrowing robot dog is the first of its kind and can be used for wildfire management, prescribed burns, snow and ice removal or entertainment special effects.

And yes, it’s actually legal to own — although not without controversy and safety concerns.

Despite past attempts to introduce legislation, flamethrowers are not regulated at the federal level and are not considered firearms.

The state of Maryland requires flamethrower owners to have a Type 9 Federal Firearms License, and California has codes that require flamethrowers to operate within a range of 10 feet. Throwflame said customers in California are sent a smaller nozzle with their purchase to meet state compliance.

Could the Thermonator replace the Dalmatian as the unofficial firefighter mascot?