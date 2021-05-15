Search team claims they have found the body of Tammy Goff

GREAT FALLS — A group called Adventures With Purpose said on Friday evening that they have found the body of Tammy Goff. The group was asked to investigate by Goff's husband, and has spent the last several days searching the area where Tammy was last seen.

"We have a small inflatable boat with sonar on it, so we start topside,” said Jared Leisek of Adventures With Purpose. "Once we identify a target, we're divers as well so then we get underneath the water. We do put our eyes on it for 100 percent confirmation."

On Friday afternoon, a vehicle was found in the Missouri River. The Cascade County Sheriff's Office dispatched a search and recovery team to the site. A relative of Tammy confirmed to MTN News that the vehicle pulled from the river is a black pickup truck that appears to be identical to Tammy's.

On Friday evening, Sheriff Jesse Slaughter confirmed that human remains were found in the vehicle, but can not yet confirm whether or not it is Tammy. Positive identification of the remains must be done by the state crime lab.

Tammy left her home on the 2100 block of 7th Avenue North on July 12, 2018 at 7 a.m. At that time, she was driving a 2008 black Chevrolet Colorado and it was said she was headed to the south end of Great Falls with her dog, Sadie. Sadie was found on July 13, 2018 on Hawk Drive in Great Falls.

Adventures With Purpose team members - Leisek, Doug Bishop, and Sam Ginn - travel the country to assist in situations such as this; their website states: "Your support has helped Solve 7 Cold Cases, providing answers for families, and because of you, we've been able to remove 100+ Vehicles from our valuable water resources since 2019 leaving the world a better place for generations to come."

Ginn said, "When we got down there and saw what it was, we weren't surprised at all. We had a good image on the sonar. We hit it from a couple different angles. We were pretty certain that what we found was a truck and, in fact, that Tammy would be in it."

Bishop explained, "Being able to provide families with answers where they've never had answers is just ground-moving. It's the best of both worlds. It's not an outcome that people want, but it is because it's the answers that they never had."

(1st REPORT, 2:58 p.m.) Search and rescue personnel are working to recover a vehicle that was found in the Missouri River near Great Falls.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a person reported that a vehicle had been found submerged in the river along several miles south of Great Falls.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office dispatched a search and rescue team to the scene.

At this point, there is no confirmation on whether anyone was found in or near the vehicle, nor how long the car may have been in the river.

