Details emerging after semi careens off I-90, hits vehicles in Missoula parking lot

MISSOULA - Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Robert Strauch tells MTN News a semi-truck driver was "choking on water" when he careened across I-90 crashing into several cars before rolling into a parking lot.

Strauch says the semi-truck was traveling east on Interstate 90 near mile marker 101, when the driver drove off the left side of the road, crossed the median, and went westbound on I-90. The semi-truck struck a Ford SUV that was traveling west on I-90. Debris from that impact struck a third vehicle that was traveling west on I-90.

The semi-truck then drove through a fence and crashed into two storage containers and two vehicles that were parked between Cracker Barrel and My Place Hotel.

Strauch said the semi-truck driver was not injured and didn't require further medical attention. The driver of the Ford SUV was transported to a local hospital. Strauch reports the driver had minor injuries and confirms no one was killed in this crash.

The semi-trucker was issued a citation for careless driving.

PREVIOUS REPORTING

2:10 p.m. - May 5, 2022

MISSOULA - A witness who pulled the semi-truck driver out of the truck told our reporter James Dobson, that the driver was traveling eastbound on I-90 near the Reserve Street exit when the driver started coughing.

The driver said he lost control and the semi went across the westbound lanes, and then crashed through several storage containers and a few vehicles between the My Place Hotel and the Cracker Barrel restaurant.

Witness John Wilke -- who is also a semi-truck driver -- describes what he saw as a semi-truck careened off I-90 and crashed into several vehicles in a Missoula Parking lot in the below video.

Numerous agencies responded to the crash including the Missoula Fire Department which stated in a social media post that no fatalities are being reported at this time. MFD also notes all lanes of I-90 are open to traffic.

2 p.m. - May 5, 2022

An accident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday involving a semi-truck and passenger car on Interstate 90 near the Reserve Street exit.

Both vehicles landed in the Cracker Barrel parking lot along I-90.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

