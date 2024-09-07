What can Vice President Kamala Harris do to win over white male voters?

On this edition of The Race Weekend, Scripps News Deputy Political Director Joe St. George talks with Democratic Strategist Jarvis Stewart and former Trump aide Hogan Gidley about the upcoming presidential debate in Philadelphia. St. George also speaks with Democratic Congressman Wiley Nickel of North Carolina about the Tar Heel state delaying ballots being sent out, as well as what Vice President Kamala Harris can do to make up with white male voters. Scott Tranter Chief Data Scientist and our partners at Decision Desk HQ talk about what they are forecasting for the election. Steve Schmidt joins the show to take a closer look at why the Pledge of Allegiance is especially important this year. All this while Congressional Correspondent Stephanie Liebergen, and Political Director Andrew Rafferty join Politico National Political Correspondent Megan Messerly for our Inside The Race Panel.