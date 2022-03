Brackets for the 2021-2022 high school basketball state tournaments can be found below. The Class A and Class C tournaments begin on Wednesday March 9, while the Class AA and Class B tournaments begin Thursday, March 10.

Class AA (Billings)

• Class AA boys bracket

• Class AA girls bracket

Class A (Missoula)

• Class A boys bracket

• Class A girls bracket

Class B (Bozeman)

• Class B boys bracket

• Class B girls bracket

Class C (Great Falls)

• Class C boys bracket

• Class C girls bracket