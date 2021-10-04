Watch
2021 6-Man football standings

Posted at 4:26 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 18:26:55-04

(Last updated Oct. 4)

6-Man East

Conf.Overall
Froid- Medicine Lake2-06-0
Richey-Lambert1-13-2
Bainville1-13-3
Savage1-12-3
Wibaux1-11-4
Jordan0-21-4

6-Man South

Conf.Overall
Bridger2-06-0
Shields Valley1-03-1
Broadview-Lavina2-15-1
Custer-Hysham-Melstone1-23-2
Reed Point-Rapelje0-31-4
Fromberg0-0Canc
Northern Cheyenne0-0Canc

6-Man Central

Conf.Overall
D-G-S-GR-W1-04-1
Geraldine-Highwood2-14-1
Tri-Cities2-13-3
Roy-Winifred1-12-3
Harlowton-Ryegate1-11-4
Centerville0-31-4

6-Man North

Conf.Overall
Power-Dutton-Brady3-05-1
BIg Sandy3-04-2
Valier3-13-3
North Star1-21-4
Sunburst1-22-3
Box Elder1-31-4
Heart Butte0-40-5

6-Man West

Conf.Overall
White Sulphur Springs2-04-0
Noxon2-03-2
Valley Christian1-13-3
Hot Springs1-14-1
Gardiner0-20-5
West Yellowstone0-20-5
