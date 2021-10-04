2021 6-Man football standings
(Last updated Oct. 4)
6-Man East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Froid- Medicine Lake
|2-0
|6-0
|Richey-Lambert
|1-1
|3-2
|Bainville
|1-1
|3-3
|Savage
|1-1
|2-3
|Wibaux
|1-1
|1-4
|Jordan
|0-2
|1-4
6-Man South
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|2-0
|6-0
|Shields Valley
|1-0
|3-1
|Broadview-Lavina
|2-1
|5-1
|Custer-Hysham-Melstone
|1-2
|3-2
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-3
|1-4
Fromberg 0-0 Canc
Northern Cheyenne 0-0 Canc
6-Man Central
|Conf.
|Overall
|D-G-S-GR-W
|1-0
|4-1
|Geraldine-Highwood
|2-1
|4-1
|Tri-Cities
|2-1
|3-3
|Roy-Winifred
|1-1
|2-3
|Harlowton-Ryegate
|1-1
|1-4
|Centerville
|0-3
|1-4
6-Man North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Power-Dutton-Brady
|3-0
|5-1
|BIg Sandy
|3-0
|4-2
|Valier
|3-1
|3-3
|North Star
|1-2
|1-4
|Sunburst
|1-2
|2-3
|Box Elder
|1-3
|1-4
|Heart Butte
|0-4
|0-5
6-Man West
|Conf.
|Overall
|White Sulphur Springs
|2-0
|4-0
|Noxon
|2-0
|3-2
|Valley Christian
|1-1
|3-3
|Hot Springs
|1-1
|4-1
|Gardiner
|0-2
|0-5
|West Yellowstone
|0-2
|0-5
