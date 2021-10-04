2021 6-Man football standings

MTN Sports

Posted at 4:26 PM, Oct 04, 2021

(Last updated Oct. 4) 6-Man East Conf. Overall Froid- Medicine Lake 2-0 6-0 Richey-Lambert 1-1 3-2 Bainville 1-1 3-3 Savage 1-1 2-3 Wibaux 1-1 1-4 Jordan 0-2 1-4 6-Man South Conf. Overall Bridger 2-0 6-0 Shields Valley 1-0 3-1 Broadview-Lavina 2-1 5-1 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 1-2 3-2 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-3 1-4 Fromberg 0-0 Canc Northern Cheyenne 0-0 Canc 6-Man Central Conf. Overall D-G-S-GR-W 1-0 4-1 Geraldine-Highwood 2-1 4-1 Tri-Cities 2-1 3-3 Roy-Winifred 1-1 2-3 Harlowton-Ryegate 1-1 1-4 Centerville 0-3 1-4 6-Man North Conf. Overall Power-Dutton-Brady 3-0 5-1 BIg Sandy 3-0 4-2 Valier 3-1 3-3 North Star 1-2 1-4 Sunburst 1-2 2-3 Box Elder 1-3 1-4 Heart Butte 0-4 0-5 6-Man West Conf. Overall White Sulphur Springs 2-0 4-0 Noxon 2-0 3-2 Valley Christian 1-1 3-3 Hot Springs 1-1 4-1 Gardiner 0-2 0-5 West Yellowstone 0-2 0-5

