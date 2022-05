2022 State B-C softball scores, pairings

The 2022 State B-C softball tournament takes place in Lewistown from May 26 to May 28. Scores and pairings can be found below.

LINK: 2022 State B-C softball bracket

Thursday

Game 1: Florence vs. Cut Bank-Valier, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Columbus-Absarokee-Park City vs. Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Shepherd vs. Ennis, 4 p.m.

Game 4: St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo vs. Conrad-Choteau, 4 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 12 p.m.

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m. (semifinal)

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4m p.m. (loser gets fourth place)

Saturday

Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 9 a.m. (loser gets third place)

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m. (championship)*

*if-necessary, second championship at 1 p.m.