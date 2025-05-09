MISSOULA — We are highlighting this year's KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards nominees from Big Sky High School, Kyler Latrielle and Mason Fulford.

Every year, the honors court nominates a male and female student-athlete from the five high schools in Missoula, and on May 14 at the sports awards banquet, we'll announce the winners, which include a $1,000 scholarship.

Watch the full story:

2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Big Sky's Kyler Latrielle and Mason Fulford

Kyler Latrielle has been a three-sport athlete for the Eagles in volleyball, basketball and softball.

In basketball and softball, she's been a four-year varsity athlete in both, and on the hardwood helped co-captain the Eagles as they took third place at the State AA tournament and in softball, she's racked up multiple all-state accolades.

She sports a 3.7 GPA and is a National Honors Society member, and has done community service with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, as well with the humane society.

After high school, she'll head to St. George, Utah, to study radiology at Utah Tech.

Watch related coverage: 2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Loyola's Drew Lamb and Declan Harrington

2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Loyola's Drew Lamb and Declan Harrington

"It's really bittersweet. Being able to do sports at Big Sky, it's definitely given me a lot of my friends and given me opportunities I wouldn't have had if I didn't play sports," Latrielle said. "It's really cool to play sports within your team, but I think for me, being able to play for Big Sky and do stuff for the school in general is overall probably the best part."

Mason Fulford has competed in four sports for Big Sky in football, basketball, track and field and this year, baseball.

Football is where Fulford has helped the Eagles make the Class AA playoffs the last several years as one of the state's top performers, including a near-semifinal run as a senior.

Fulford excels in the classroom as well and is a member of the National Honor Society, as well as Big Sky's LINK Crew.

Watch related coverage: 2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Valley Christian's Sydney Schneider and Ethan Wornath

2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Valley Christian's Sydney Schneider and Ethan Wornath

For him, sports are not done, as Fulford is committed to playing football at Montana Tech, but that will come after he serves a two-year mission in Argentina for the Church of Latter Day Saints.

"It's meant everything to me, things I'll never forget," Fulford said. "Being super involved in athletics as well as in clubs like LINK Crew and National Honor Society, it's just really built a community around me of people I can trust, people I can go to for help. People that will support me when I am competing in athletics really means everything to me."

Three schools down and two to go. Next Monday, we'll introduce you to the finalists from Sentinel High School for this year's KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards.

